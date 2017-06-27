Samsung to Expand U.S. Operations, Open $380 Million Home Appliance...
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross , Senator Lindsey Graham , Korean Vice Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy Inho Lee , Samsung Electronics America President & CEO Tim Baxter , Samsung Electronics President & CEO of Consumer Electronics Boo-Keun Yoon and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announce plans to open a Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry, S.C., Wednesday June 28th, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The plant is slated to bring 954 jobs to the region by 2020." Ridgefield Park, NJ : Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County.
