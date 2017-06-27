Samsung to Expand U.S. Operations, Op...

Samsung to Expand U.S. Operations, Open $380 Million Home Appliance...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross , Senator Lindsey Graham , Korean Vice Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy Inho Lee , Samsung Electronics America President & CEO Tim Baxter , Samsung Electronics President & CEO of Consumer Electronics Boo-Keun Yoon and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announce plans to open a Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry, S.C., Wednesday June 28th, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The plant is slated to bring 954 jobs to the region by 2020." Ridgefield Park, NJ : Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16) Jun 26 ButterButt 2
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 26 Roddyboy 127
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC