Samsung plans $380M home appliance factory in South Carolina - CNET
The South Korean giant on Wednesday said it plans to open a new $380 million factory to build home appliances in Newberry County, South Carolina. The facility, which will manufacture premium home appliances for the US market, will eventually employ 954 workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC