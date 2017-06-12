Roper Mountain Science Center sells tickets to watch total eclipse
A rare total eclipse in August is expected to bring thousands to South Carolina areas where the event can be viewed. For approximately two minutes on Aug. 21, Greenville and surrounding counties will be in total darkness as the path of the eclipse moves over the region.
