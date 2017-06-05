Roman Reigns Is Quietly Having the Best Stretch of Matches in WWE Career
Roman Reigns is a victim, a suspect, a babyface, a heel, humble, smug, cheered, booed, vulnerable, invincible, the personification of a corporate juggernaut and an underdog with the decks stacked against him all at the same time. The polarizing star has settled into John Cena 2007 territory as someone whose detractors passionately despise him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May '17
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC