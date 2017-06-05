Roman Reigns Is Quietly Having the Best Stretch of Matches in WWE Career

Roman Reigns is a victim, a suspect, a babyface, a heel, humble, smug, cheered, booed, vulnerable, invincible, the personification of a corporate juggernaut and an underdog with the decks stacked against him all at the same time. The polarizing star has settled into John Cena 2007 territory as someone whose detractors passionately despise him.

