Police: Lane of I-385 closed as investigation into deadly crash continues
Greenville police said the right lane of I-385 South will be closed for a few hours Wednesday while the traffic reconstruction team continues its investigation into the deadly crash on June 3 that claimed two lives. Police said two vehicles were stopped behind a tractor trailer during construction when another tractor trailer approached from behind, and crashed into the vehicles.
