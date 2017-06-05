Police: Lane of I-385 closed as inves...

Police: Lane of I-385 closed as investigation into deadly crash continues

Read more: FOX Carolina

Greenville police said the right lane of I-385 South will be closed for a few hours Wednesday while the traffic reconstruction team continues its investigation into the deadly crash on June 3 that claimed two lives. Police said two vehicles were stopped behind a tractor trailer during construction when another tractor trailer approached from behind, and crashed into the vehicles.

