Police: Greenville woman arrested in human trafficking scheme

Officers said 42-year-old Veronica Perdomo is being held without bond on 12 counts of trafficking, 7 counts of blackmail, 12 counts of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses and one count of fraudulently impersonating an officer to secure property. According to investigators Perdomo represented herself as an attorney and Homeland Security agent, offering to help victims obtain legal status and legal documents in exchange for money.

