Police: Carjacking suspects in custod...

Police: Carjacking suspects in custody after chase ends in Greenville

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Police said no shots were fired during the incident. The chase spanned from Pettigru Street to 385, and then suspects bailed from the suspect vehicle on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) 8 hr I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) 18 hr josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Wed BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC