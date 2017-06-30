Peachland student attends Bob Jones University orientation June 16-17 -
Rebecca Cabrera of Peachland joined other new students as Bob Jones University hosted its first session of summer orientation June 16-17. Incoming students and their parents attended informational sessions about the Bob Jones University experience, had the opportunity to ask questions regarding academics, financial aid and student life, and to generally became familiar with the campus.
