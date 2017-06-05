Officials name 2nd victim in South Carolina interstate crash
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Sunday said the second victim in the wreck was 40-year-old Dorothy Michelle Carroll of Greenville. She and 50-year-old Jesse Carroll died when their car was crushed between two tractor trailer rigs on Interstate 385 on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC