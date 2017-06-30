New program allows students simultane...

New program allows students simultaneous admission to Furman, medical school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

Five students heading to Furman University in August have been selected as the first participants in a new program that will also grant them simultaneous admission to medical school, according to a news release from Furman. The Furman University-University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville Direct Entry Program aims to help incoming Furman students chart a path to medical school at the USC School of Medicine Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16) Jun 26 ButterButt 2
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 26 Roddyboy 127
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC