New program allows students simultaneous admission to Furman, medical school

Five students heading to Furman University in August have been selected as the first participants in a new program that will also grant them simultaneous admission to medical school, according to a news release from Furman. The Furman University-University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville Direct Entry Program aims to help incoming Furman students chart a path to medical school at the USC School of Medicine Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.