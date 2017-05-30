My Turn: Take-aways from trip to Greenville Updated at
A recent trip to Greenville, South Carolina, has gotten me thinking about our own hometown and what we can glean from Greenville's transformation. It is important to note that they too were a mill town and had to transition into an economy that relied less on textiles and more on creativity and ingenuity.
