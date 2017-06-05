My Place Hotel-Greenville, SC Is Comi...

My Place Hotel-Greenville, SC Is Coming Soon

My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce Greenville will soon be home to South Carolina"s first My Place hotel! The brand new hotel is anticipated to open in Spring of 2018. Following a packed Grand Opening celebrating their first My Place hotel in Meridian, Idaho, owners Aaron Lawson and Daniel Pretorius, inked and announced their next franchise location.

