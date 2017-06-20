More CDV Drama Involving SC Law Enforcement
An off-duty Greenville, South Carolina sheriff's deputy has been charged with first degree criminal domestic violence - the second Upstate law enforcement officer to be accused of this felony charge in as many days. Herman William McDonald , 32, was arrested in Pickens County, S.C. after allegedly choking his ex-wife following a fight involving his girlfriend and sister.
