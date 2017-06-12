Michelin dreams in 3D for its 'Vision' of future car tires

Tire making giant Michelin has a new concept tire and wheel, one that wouldn't require air but instead would use 3D printing to create a complex structure that would provide both structural strength and flexibility. The Vision concept, unveiled by Michelin at its Movin' On conference in Montreal June 13-15, also would use 3D printing for tire treads, allowing consumers to easily switch their tires for winter conditions or smooth pavement.

