Media Draw Attention to Deadly Suburban Speedways in North and South Carolina
Newspapers in Greenville and Fayetteville examined hazardous conditions for local pedestrians -- and they did it without using the "J" word. Greenville, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina, are two rapidly-growing Southern cities where people who can't afford cars are often forced to cross dangerous, high-speed roadways to get to school, work, or family.
