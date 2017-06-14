Media Draw Attention to Deadly Suburb...

Media Draw Attention to Deadly Suburban Speedways in North and South Carolina

Newspapers in Greenville and Fayetteville examined hazardous conditions for local pedestrians -- and they did it without using the "J" word. Greenville, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina, are two rapidly-growing Southern cities where people who can't afford cars are often forced to cross dangerous, high-speed roadways to get to school, work, or family.

