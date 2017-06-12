McDonald's using Snapchat to hire 250,000 this summer
GREENVILLE, S.C. McDonald's is looking to hire about 250,000 employees across the United States over the summer. In North and South Carolina, McDonald's hopes to hire more than 15,000 people between the months of June and August.
