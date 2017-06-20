Lockheed Martin still moving F-16 production to South Carolina

Lockheed Martin has said it will continue to move its F-16 production line to its Greenville, S.C. facility following the partnership announced with Tata Advanced Systems to produce the F-16. "Our original plans to move F-16 production to Greenville have not changed," John Losinger, spokesman for the F-16 program at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, told UPI.

