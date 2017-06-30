Local startup SkillPop takes its pop-up classes to South Carolina
SkillPop, a locally based startup that offers pop-up, in-person classes on different topics, is expanding to Greenville, S.C. Haley Bohon started the company in Charlotte in September 2015 and expanded to Raleigh last summer.
