in the Classroom - Bob Jones University

Ariel Imel, of Ottawa, joined other new students as Bob Jones University hosted its first session of summer orientation June 16 and 17. Imel will major in international studies when classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 30. Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited, Biblically-faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ.

