in the Classroom - Bob Jones University
Ariel Imel, of Ottawa, joined other new students as Bob Jones University hosted its first session of summer orientation June 16 and 17. Imel will major in international studies when classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 30. Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited, Biblically-faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|21 min
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC