IN RE: MI WINDOWS AND DOORS, INC., PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION. ABELLA OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, Respondent - Appellant, CONTRACTOR PLAINTIFFS' LIAISON COUNSEL; HOMEOWNER PLAINTIFFS ' LIAISON COUNSEL; HOMEOWNER PLAINTIFFS' LEAD COUNSEL; CONTRACTOR PLAINTIFFS' LEAD COUNSEL, Plaintiffs, v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.