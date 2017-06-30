How does SCDOT plan to spend $800M in new gas tax revenue?
A breakdown of costs details how much money the South Carolina Department of Transportation will spend and on what as the state's new 12-cent gas tax increase kicks in over the next 6 years and beyond. In data released by DOT, around $800 million in additional revenue will be raised by the increase in the state's gas tax by 2024.
