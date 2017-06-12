Horry Countya s old buses could put students a at risk.a Now they wona t be replaced
If your student's bus is old, lacks newer safety features and has no air conditioning, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's recent veto could keep it that way. On Monday, McMaster vetoed $20.5 million in South Carolina Lottery money slated for school bus replacement.
