Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 23, 2017

Bussen, Ernest Alan, 5/30/86 of 108 Huggins Garment Road, Honea Path SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting $1,000 or less Carter, Jaylin Khalil, 6/16/99 of 124 Balsam Place, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery by mob 3rd degree Desing, Peter Alexander, 9/13/90 of 537 W. Creswell Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant, obtaining signature or property by false pretense, shoplifting Drennon, George Thomas, 3/14/53 of 100 Morgan Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Francis, Keith Lamont, 9/5/74 of 15 Villa Road Apt, Greenville SC was arrested by GCOS for: bench warrant Griffin, Stephanie Brooke, 9/3/98 of 3766 Highway 72 West, Calhoun Falls SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; possession of stolen vehicle Johnson, Lary, 5/18/56 of 603 New Zion Road, Bradley SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of peace Marshall, ... (more)

