Greenville man being held on 98 charg...

Greenville man being held on 98 charges pleads guilty to federal crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

A 24-year-old Greenville man entered a guilty plea in federal court to numerous crimes connected to a string of armed robberies and carjackings. Trevis Lerell Bland, also known as "HellRell" and "Rell," admitted to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, three counts of carjacking, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to carry a firearm during a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Fri I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Fri josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,555 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC