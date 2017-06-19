Greenville man being held on 98 charges pleads guilty to federal crimes

A 24-year-old Greenville man entered a guilty plea in federal court to numerous crimes connected to a string of armed robberies and carjackings. Trevis Lerell Bland, also known as "HellRell" and "Rell," admitted to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, three counts of carjacking, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to carry a firearm during a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

