Greenville deputy arrested in Easley

Greenville deputy arrested in Easley

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pickens Sentinel

A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for attacking his ex-wife after an altercation in Easley. According to the arrest warrant, 32-year-old Herman William McDonald of 238 Hallmark Circle in Easley was arrested by Pickens County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May '17 Surfin USA 18
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? (Dec '16) Apr '17 Perplexed 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC