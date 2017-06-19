Greenville deputy arrested in Easley
A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for attacking his ex-wife after an altercation in Easley. According to the arrest warrant, 32-year-old Herman William McDonald of 238 Hallmark Circle in Easley was arrested by Pickens County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 17
|Allen
|126
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May '17
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May '17
|Surfin USA
|18
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga? (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC