FT Roundup: Pinson Gets One of His Convictions Overturned
Greenville businessman and former South Carolina State University board chairman Jonathan Pinson's racketeering conviction has been overturned by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, but other criminal convictions against him were upheld. The appeals court issued its ruling on Monday.
