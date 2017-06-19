Family searching for missing Greenville man with heart condition
Family members said Bunky Wayne Balcombe was last seen around 10:12 a.m. leaving Boost Mobile on Mills Avenue in Greenville on Friday. According to family, Balcombe was visiting a friend at work and told her he would come back to pick her up around 7 p.m., but never showed up.
