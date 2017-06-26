Family, friends searching for missing Greenville woman
Carla McKay, who identified herself as Taylor's best friend, said the pair along with Taylor's sister were at the Blind Horse Saloon in Greenville on Friday when Taylor stepped out of the saloon and never returned. She said she was wearing a blue tank top with blue shorts, hot pink nails, hot pink earrings, and black flip flops with glitter on the straps.
