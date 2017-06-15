Electric bus maker lands investment f...

Electric bus maker lands investment from BMW

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: USA Today

Electric bus manufacturer Proterra announced this week the company has closed on a $55 million investment joined by BMW Group's corporate venture capital team BMW i Ventures. Electric bus maker lands investment from BMW Electric bus manufacturer Proterra announced this week the company has closed on a $55 million investment joined by BMW Group's corporate venture capital team BMW i Ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May '17 Policeliars 125
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr '17 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC