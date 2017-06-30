Deputies: Woman arrested after dodging court appearance by calling in bomb threat
Heidi Marie McKay, 38, could have just shown up for her court appearance on June 12, but deputies said she had other plans. Instead, officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said the Solicitor's Office received a call advising there was a bomb in the county courthouse that day.
