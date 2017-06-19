Deputies searching for missing Rock H...

Deputies searching for missing Rock Hill man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WMBF

Rickie E. Boheler, 61, has been missing from his home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill since around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC