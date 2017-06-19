Deadly wrecks kills three over weekend
It was a deadly weekend in the Upstate as three separate crashes claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a young father and a rising senior at a local high school. On Friday, 32-year-old Trent Anthony Cobb of Pickens was killed as he was driving West on Gentry Memorial Highway when state troopers say he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car headed the opposite direction.
