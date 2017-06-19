Deadly wrecks kills three over weekend

Deadly wrecks kills three over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pickens Sentinel

It was a deadly weekend in the Upstate as three separate crashes claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a young father and a rising senior at a local high school. On Friday, 32-year-old Trent Anthony Cobb of Pickens was killed as he was driving West on Gentry Memorial Highway when state troopers say he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car headed the opposite direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) 16 hr BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May '17 Surfin USA 18
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC