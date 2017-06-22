Dead 27s song featured on Netflix's 'Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time'
Yes, that was Charleston's Dead 27s you heard in the opening scene and end credits of comedian Rory Scovel's Netflix special this week. Debuted on Wed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|22 hr
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 17
|Allen
|126
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May '17
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May '17
|Surfin USA
|18
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC