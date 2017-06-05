County Detention Center Understaffed, Underpaid and Losing Recruits
The Richland County detention center is understaffed while other counties snatch away recruits. County Council is poised to take action on this issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC