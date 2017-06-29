Carolin Takes Over Greenville for Salem
Val Carolin is the new General Manager in Greenville, S.C. for Salem taking over for Joey Hudson who's exiting to become the GM of The Mike Gallagher Show. Carolin spent over 20 years in Atlanta radio, including management positions with iHeart Radio, Radio One, and most recently as GSM at Cumulus-Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC