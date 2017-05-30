Bob Jones University honors
Several local students were recently named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., including: Katlyn Felber, a junior special education major from Bourbonnais; Luke Severson, a junior business administration major from Dwight; Seth Severson, a junior information technology major from Dwight; and Noah Vancina, a junior keyboard performance major from Manhattan.
