Bob Jones University honors

Several local students were recently named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., including: Katlyn Felber, a junior special education major from Bourbonnais; Luke Severson, a junior business administration major from Dwight; Seth Severson, a junior information technology major from Dwight; and Noah Vancina, a junior keyboard performance major from Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.