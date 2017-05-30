Bob Jones University honors

Bob Jones University honors

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Several local students were recently named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., including: Katlyn Felber, a junior special education major from Bourbonnais; Luke Severson, a junior business administration major from Dwight; Seth Severson, a junior information technology major from Dwight; and Noah Vancina, a junior keyboard performance major from Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr '17 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC