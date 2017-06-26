BMW announces 1,000 new jobs at Greer anniversary celebration
The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Greer manufacturing plant kicked off at 9:30 a.m. At the event, BMW announced a $600 million investment bringing 1,000 new jobs to Greer. Governor Henry McMaster attended and spoke at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|18 hr
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC