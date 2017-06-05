Bernardo graduates from the S.C. Gove...

Bernardo graduates from the S.C. Governora s School -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Amy Rose Bernardo from Newberry was one of 102 students who graduated from the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville. While at the Governor's School, she served as a Student Ambassador and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr '17 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC