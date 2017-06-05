Bernardo graduates from the S.C. Governora s School -
Amy Rose Bernardo from Newberry was one of 102 students who graduated from the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville. While at the Governor's School, she served as a Student Ambassador and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
