Wicked Weed's loss is South Carolina's gain with a new sour beer festival

Revelry brewer Ryan Coker hopes The Funk Collective bring people in who were excited about Wicked Weed's defunct Funkatorium Invitational When Wicked Weed sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev earlier this month, the independent beer community lost more than one of its favorite breweries, it also meant the demise of a premier beer festival in the Carolinas. The Funkatorium Invitational, formerly called Funk Asheville, is a yearly event hosted by Wicked Weed where breweries and beer lovers from across the country gather to celebrate and enjoy wild and sour ales.

