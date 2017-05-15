Water main replacement project begins...

Water main replacement project begins on Mills Avenue in Greenville

Greenville Water said construction crews will begin replacing water mains under Mills Avenue on Monday. The work will be completed in stages and the work will continue until the end of the year.

Greenville, SC

