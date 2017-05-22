Warrant: Greenville teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The Greenville Police Department said a League Academy teacher is charged after a teen girl gave a written statement regarding inappropriate touching. Eighth grade science teacher Eric Means was placed on administrative leave when allegations were made against him, the district said.
