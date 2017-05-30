Upstate water parks open on Saturday

Friday May 26 Read more: WMBF

Discovery Island in Southside Park, located at 417 Baldwin Road in Simpsonville, offers water slides, concessions, and several water attractions. Discovery Island will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday through Sep. 4. Otter Creek in Northside Park, located at 101 West Darby Road in Greenville, features water slides, a splash pad, concessions, and picnic shelters.

