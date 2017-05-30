Upstate water parks open on Saturday

Discovery Island in Southside Park, located at 417 Baldwin Road in Simpsonville, offers water slides, concessions, and several water attractions. Discovery Island will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday through Sep. 4. Otter Creek in Northside Park, located at 101 West Darby Road in Greenville, features water slides, a splash pad, concessions, and picnic shelters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.