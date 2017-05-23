Upstate radio station and business partner up to offer free pancakes for first responders
First responders and law enforcement officials can start their day off right with a free breakfast tomorrow, thanks to an Upstate radio station and restaurant. 106.3 WORD and Reeves Construction are partnering up to host and provide Upstate first responders and law enforcement officials with free pancakes on Friday morning.
