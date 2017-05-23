Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Good morning! Following Ford's announcement of Jim Hackett as its new Chief Executive, we revisit SiriusXM host Doron Levin's interview with Hackett back in January, 2017. If used, please credit SiriusXM and SiriusXM's Doron Levin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC