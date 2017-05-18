this story a-o
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety kicked off its Buckle Up, South Carolina, safety belt campaign with an emphasis on safe summer travel in advance of Memorial Day weekend. The department held a news conference at three baseball parks across the state today including Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, and Joe P. Riley Jr. Park in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC