The Health 202: Conservative groups want seat at table in health-care overhaul

The President of Americans for Prosperity and South Carolina native Tim Phillips speaks to the crowd at Tommy's Ham House Dec. 16, 2013 in Greenville, S.C. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan has learned he can't alienate powerful conservative groups if he ultimately wants to help enact an Obamacare overhaul. And that's a key lesson that Senate Republicans would do well to learn as they craft their own version of a health-care measure in the coming weeks.

