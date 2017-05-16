The Health 202: Conservative groups want seat at table in health-care overhaul
The President of Americans for Prosperity and South Carolina native Tim Phillips speaks to the crowd at Tommy's Ham House Dec. 16, 2013 in Greenville, S.C. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan has learned he can't alienate powerful conservative groups if he ultimately wants to help enact an Obamacare overhaul. And that's a key lesson that Senate Republicans would do well to learn as they craft their own version of a health-care measure in the coming weeks.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
