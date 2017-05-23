THE Dubber is for Real! - In Concert ...

THE Dubber is for Real! - In Concert Here Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

In meeting Wendell Culbreath one wonders where this name THE Dubber comes from. This man is real; in this interview, there is no veneer of glamour or self promotion as one expects in most performers who have succeeded on stage and in recordings as well as he has.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC