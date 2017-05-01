Strong to severe storms Monday, then ...

Strong to severe storms Monday, then more rain Thursday

18 hrs ago

The morning commute will contain spotty to scattered showers and a few garden variety thunderstorms, so plan for things to be a little slower going than usual. The worst of today's storms will arrive at around 11 AM in our westernmost areas as a cold front moves in and brings a strong line of rain and storms with it.

Greenville, SC

