Strong to severe storms Monday, then more rain Thursday
The morning commute will contain spotty to scattered showers and a few garden variety thunderstorms, so plan for things to be a little slower going than usual. The worst of today's storms will arrive at around 11 AM in our westernmost areas as a cold front moves in and brings a strong line of rain and storms with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC