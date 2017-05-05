South Carolina To Launch High School ...

South Carolina To Launch High School Aerospace Curriculum

South Carolina high school students will soon have access to aerospace engineering classes. Beginning this fall, six high schools across the state will offer the courses: The aerospace curriculum was formally recommended to the South Carolina Department of Education by SC Aerospace - an industry cluster supported by the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

