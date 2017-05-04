Some parking space closed, being converted to monthly spaces starting Monday in downtown Greenville
The city of Greenville said parking spaces 36-59 at the West Washington Street Parking Deck will be closed off as crews begin converting the spaces from daily parking to monthly parking spaces.
