Some parking space closed, being converted to monthly spaces starting Monday in downtown Greenville

35 min ago Read more: FOX Carolina

The city of Greenville said parking spaces 36-59 at the West Washington Street Parking Deck will be closed off as crews begin converting the spaces from daily parking to monthly parking spaces.

